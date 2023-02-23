Unsung heroes from Singpho community recognised by govt of Arunachal

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 22: The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, on Tuesday, organised a felicitation programme for the faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University and for several NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was a part of the state government’s move to find unsung heroes from the Singpho community of north-eastern states at the state guest house, Niti Vihar, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Chowna Mein, deputy chief minister, who was also present during the felicitation programme, thanked the faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh for their research works.

In the program, Prof Saket Kushwaha, vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University; Professor Adhan Riddhi, project coordinator; Taba Tedir, Education minister of Arunachal Pradesh were present among numerous other dignitaries and resource persons.

Among the Singpho tribe, Manje La Singpho, chairman and Ongyun Maio, advisor of Singpho History Research and Analysis Wing were felicitated for their outstanding contribution towards Singpho community as they provided the information of the unsung heroes of Singpho community – Ningru Thumung, Bom Singpho and Beesa Gaum Singpho. Manje La Singpho is also an entrepreneur who was awarded the Asom Gaurav Award by the Assam government a few days ago.