UMPC condemns killings of children, women in Manipur violence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The UMPC Manipur strongly condemns killings of innocent children and women in ongoing violence in Manipur.

The UMPC lamented by stating that the recent brutal killings of three children and three women in Jiribam District are a tragic reminder of the horrors faced by innocent civilians.

“We, the United Meitei-Pangal Committee (UMPC), Manipur, an amalgamation of all Meitei-Pangal (Muslims) Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the region, express our deep outrage and grave concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur. These heinous acts, among numerous others since the eruption of violence on May 3, 2023, have exacerbated the suffering of the people of Manipur. The inaction and lack of accountability from the Modi Government over the past 18 months have allowed this crisis to worsen. The failure of the Centre and State Government – which we have dubbed the Double Engine Government – to ensure the security and well-being of its citizens has led to the escalation of violence, placing innocent lives in jeopardy,” The UMPC stated through a press release.

“This situation is intolerable, and it is imperative that the government be held accountable for its failure to maintain peace and ensure the safety of the people in the region. We believe that all citizens of Manipur, regardless of ethnicity or community, have an inherent right to live in peace, dignity, and safety. The current state of lawlessness, violence, and bloodshed is both unacceptable and unsustainable. We demand immediate and effective intervention from both the State and Central Governments to restore peace, uphold justice for the victims, and address the root causes of this crisis. It seems that there is no rule of law in Manipur, where the Kuki and Meitei communities are fighting with sophisticated weapons, and the other communities, including Muslims (Meitei-Pangal) and Christians (Nagas), are helpless, merely demanding the authorities to restore peace The violence must stop. The lives of innocent civilians remain at great risk, and we implore the government to take swift and effective measures to halt the ongoing conflict and protect the people of Manipur. The current situation must be resolved through Political Dialogue, Peacebuilding, and the delivery of justice to the victims and their families. We, the UMPC Manipur, stand firmly in solidarity with the victims and their families. We call for justice, peace, and accountability, and urge the authorities to act decisively to bring this senseless violence to an end,” It further stated.

