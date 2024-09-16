27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Use of sophisticated weapons a cause of concern: Manipur police

'Police are part of community and not enemy'

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Sept 15: The Manipur Police on Sunday expressed concern over the use of sophisticated weapons to target security personnel during protests and urged demonstrators to refrain from employing such means to make their point.

Addressing reporters, DIG (Range 1) N Herojit Singh said, “We want to remind the public that the police department’s duty is to maintain law and order and to respond to armed attacks by miscreants. We have sustained multiple casualties during these challenging times.”

Highlighting the shift in protest tactics, the DIG said, “In recent agitations, traditional forms of protests have been replaced with lethal methods targeting security forces. Demonstrators have engaged in stone pelting, shooting iron pieces from slingshots, firing tear gas shells, and using automatic firearms.”

“We have evidence of automatic weapons being fired during protests. At Khabeisoi, firing from automatic weapons injured an officer in charge of Imphal East Commando and another personnel recently. In Kakwa, Imphal West district, firing from automatic weapons left marks on our vehicles,” he claimed.

Requesting for restraint, Singh emphasised, “We want to say that police forces use maximum restraint when dealing with protesters. Although there has been no retaliation from police in response to automatic weapon fire, we have reports of protesters getting injured when we use minimal, non-lethal anti-riot measures.”

On the issue of non-local agitators, the DIG said, “During protests, we have detained people from outside the localities. We urge people to use democratic and non-violent methods for their demands. Entering highly sensitive areas and destroying public property will be met with strong measures. Police are part of the community and not the enemy. Protests aimed primarily at targeting and attacking the police should cease immediately.”

Singh also advised against live coverage of protests, which can incite others to join.

“Without law and order, society cannot function. If conventional methods to maintain law and order fail and alternative measures are used, it will be unfortunate for everyone,” he said.

SP Imphal West Ksh Shivakanta Singh added, “We have seen situations where locals cooperated with the police and persuaded demonstrators to avoid violence. We urge community elders to help restrain those who come to protests under the influence of alcohol and engage in violent behaviour. Cooperation will help us manage the situation more effectively.” (PTI)

Arunachal minister seeks Central support for vet college

The Hills Times -
