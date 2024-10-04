USTM shines at Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya participated in the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 celebration by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India in New Delhi yesterday. The Ministry invited USTM for the University’s outstanding performance in the Swachhta Hi Sewa programme. Nibedita Paul, director of Outreach Cell & PD SKP SBM(U) 2.0 represented USTM in the event which took place at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi.

USTM is among the organizations that have been recognised for outstanding performance during this year related to Swachhata Hi Seva program of the Government of India. Activities of USTM have been included in the bulletin published by the Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest of the event. The program reflected on the progress made under the Swachh Bharat Mission and showcased innovative practices, inspiring stories, and lessons learned from the ground. It serves as a platform for continued collaboration and to reaffirm a shared commitment to achieving universal sanitation and hygiene.

Speaking in this context, Dr Nibedita Paul stated, “We are thankful to the Govt for this recognition of our university under the category of academic institutions. We have conducted 26 events under Swachhata Hi Seva program including Safai Mitra Suraksha Sivir in association with PIMC. All Departments of USTM actively participated in Swachhata Drive including cleanliness drive, plantation, workshop on importance of behaviour change, health check-up camp etc. More than 750 students participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva program.”