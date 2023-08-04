USTM signs pact with International University of Libreville

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has taken a significant step towards fostering inter-cultural activities and projects by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International University of Libreville (UIL), Gabon.

The MoU, signed at an official ceremony in Libreville, Africa, last Monday, aims to promote collaboration and exchange opportunities

among students and faculty members of both institutions.

Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, expressed the university’s pleasure in accepting the invitation of the Gabonese government to visit different universities in Libreville. The MoU is a result of this visit and aims to enhance the quality of education by providing students and teachers with opportunities for joint research and academic collaboration on global issues. The recognition of USTM’s quality education by the Hon’ble Minister of Education and the President of the Hon’ble Supreme Court played a pivotal role in fostering this academic collaboration.

The collaboration seeks to promote international understanding, development, and friendship. It will stimulate and support various educational, professional, and intercultural activities and projects among the students and staff of both universities.

The MoU outlines numerous activities to be undertaken, including student and faculty exchange programs, cultural exchanges, visiting scholars, collaborative research projects, joint degree programs, training programs, seminars, and much more.

The agreement will remain operational for five years and can be renewed for further periods. The universities will consult annually to discuss programs and explore opportunities for improvement. The termination of the MoU will not impact ongoing activities of faculty, staff, or students already engaged in cooperative endeavors.

The collaboration will facilitate full-time student exchanges on a one-for-one basis between the institutions, fostering academic growth and cultural enrichment for both undergraduate and graduate students. The selection procedure for exchange students will be the responsibility of the respective institutions.

The MoU marks a significant milestone for USTM and UIL, opening doors to a world of inter-cultural learning and research opportunities, and reinforcing the institutions’ commitment to providing top-notch education to their respective student communities.