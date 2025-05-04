Vendors oppose ban on weekly markets in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, May 3: The recent directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Talo Potom, to ban all weekly markets until further notice has drawn strong opposition from local vendors.

The ban, announced following a high-level meeting on 30 April, was convened by Home Minister Mama Natung to discuss the implementation and regulation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary MK Gupta and senior officials from the police and home departments.

- Advertisement -

The sudden closure has evoked mixed reactions. While many vendors are expressing frustration over the abrupt decision, some residents have welcomed the move, citing concerns over unregulated entry of migrants and security risks.

Speaking to the media, Arun Kilo, President of the All Arunachal Pradesh Weekly Market Welfare Committee, said his team met with the DC to address concerns raised by the administration.

“Without prior notice, this order has caused significant hardship to vendors. However, we had a detailed discussion with the DC and understand the concerns regarding the ILP system. We are ready to cooperate,” said Kilo.

He acknowledged that the ILP issue is important for all Arunachalis and agreed that vendors coming from outside the state, particularly Assam, must have valid documentation and ILPs.

- Advertisement -

“We are willing to ensure compliance among vendors. But the abrupt ban is affecting the livelihood of many local sellers and disrupting the local economy,” he added.

Kilo emphasized that weekly markets provide a low-investment business platform for economically weaker sections of society.

“Not everyone can afford to rent shops in the main markets of ICR. Weekly markets are lifelines for small traders and also help consumers access fresh produce and goods at affordable prices,” he said.

On the other hand, a segment of the public supports the ban, alleging that weekly markets have become a route for illegal migrants to enter the state.

- Advertisement -

“For security reasons, this was a necessary step. Weekly markets should only resume once a proper mechanism is in place to verify the identities of vendors,” said a resident of Itanagar.

Some citizens have also raised concerns about the quality of goods sold in these markets, urging the administration to implement regular checks.

Meanwhile, similar bans on weekly markets have been reported from other districts, suggesting a coordinated approach by district administrations to address ILP-related and security concerns.

As discussions continue between authorities and market representatives, the future of weekly markets in Arunachal’s capital region remains uncertain. (agencies)