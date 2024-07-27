Meghalaya Police Arrest 10 Pro-ILP Activists for Blocking Assam Tourist Taxis

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: In a recent development related to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) agitation, Meghalaya police have arrested ten activists who were involved in blocking tourist taxis from Assam. The incident occurred on Thursday in Shillong, leading to heightened tensions between pro-ILP groups and the authorities.

The activists, who support the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya, were reportedly obstructing taxis as part of their protest against what they perceive as inadequate protection for local residents from external influences. The Inner Line Permit is a regulatory mechanism aimed at controlling the influx of non-residents into certain areas of the Northeast.

The arrested individuals, identified as members of various pro-ILP organizations, were charged with disrupting public order and obstructing the movement of vehicles. Police officials have stated that the activists were detained following a series of warnings to disperse and cease their disruptive actions.

The blockade caused significant inconvenience to tourists and local commuters, drawing criticism from various quarters. Local businesses and tourism operators expressed concern over the negative impact on their activities and the safety of travelers.

A police spokesperson emphasized the need to maintain law and order, stating, “While we respect the right to peaceful protest, obstructing public services and causing inconvenience to the public cannot be tolerated. We are committed to ensuring that normalcy is restored and that all parties adhere to legal and peaceful means of expression.”

The arrest of the activists has sparked reactions from both supporters and opponents of the ILP. Pro-ILP groups have condemned the police action, claiming that it undermines their legitimate demands for greater safeguards and autonomy. They have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

On the other hand, local authorities are urging all parties to engage in dialogue and find a constructive resolution to the issue. They have called for calm and cooperation to prevent further disruptions and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

The situation remains tense as discussions continue on the implementation of the ILP and its implications for the region. Both the Meghalaya government and pro-ILP activists are expected to intensify their efforts in the coming days to address the concerns and grievances surrounding the permit system.