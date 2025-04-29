25.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
type here...

Villagers demand relocation of Silicon Factory from Niglok IGC

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, April 28: Residents living near the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in East Siang district have raised serious concerns over pollution allegedly caused by a silicon factory operating in the area. United under the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, the villagers have demanded the relocation of the factory to a more isolated location, citing air and water pollution hazards.

In a petition submitted to the East Siang Deputy Commissioner, the villagers highlighted the health risks posed by the operations of M/s Aether Alloys LLP, the company running the silicon factory at Niglok IGC. They have urged the district administration to take urgent steps to safeguard the health and environment of the surrounding villages and Ruksin subdivision.

- Advertisement -

The petitioners also expressed alarm over applications submitted by M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy, seeking approval from the State Industry Department to establish two more silicon factories within the same industrial complex — a move the villagers are strongly opposing.

Related Posts:

Onong Tadeng, General Secretary of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, alleged that consent for establishing the existing silicon factory was obtained from local gaon burahs without properly informing them about the potential environmental and health impacts. He also pointed out that no public hearing or environmental impact assessment (EIA) involving the local populace was conducted prior to the factory’s establishment.

The Forum has further accused the factory operators of violating provisions of the Factories Act, 1948.

Meanwhile, an official from the district’s Industry Department reported that the Industries Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, along with senior officials from the Industry, Trade & Commerce, and Skill Development departments, visited Niglok IGC on Saturday. During the visit, the team interacted with representatives of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum and listened to their grievances.

- Advertisement -

The Industries Commissioner assured the villagers that a meeting with the State Pollution Control Board would be convened soon to assess the pollution levels caused by the factory. He further promised that necessary action would be taken after a technical pollution test is conducted, aiming to resolve the concerns of the local communities at the earliest. (Agencies)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers