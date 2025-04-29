Villagers demand relocation of Silicon Factory from Niglok IGC

ITANAGAR, April 28: Residents living near the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in East Siang district have raised serious concerns over pollution allegedly caused by a silicon factory operating in the area. United under the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, the villagers have demanded the relocation of the factory to a more isolated location, citing air and water pollution hazards.

In a petition submitted to the East Siang Deputy Commissioner, the villagers highlighted the health risks posed by the operations of M/s Aether Alloys LLP, the company running the silicon factory at Niglok IGC. They have urged the district administration to take urgent steps to safeguard the health and environment of the surrounding villages and Ruksin subdivision.

The petitioners also expressed alarm over applications submitted by M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy, seeking approval from the State Industry Department to establish two more silicon factories within the same industrial complex — a move the villagers are strongly opposing.

Onong Tadeng, General Secretary of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, alleged that consent for establishing the existing silicon factory was obtained from local gaon burahs without properly informing them about the potential environmental and health impacts. He also pointed out that no public hearing or environmental impact assessment (EIA) involving the local populace was conducted prior to the factory’s establishment.

The Forum has further accused the factory operators of violating provisions of the Factories Act, 1948.

Meanwhile, an official from the district’s Industry Department reported that the Industries Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, along with senior officials from the Industry, Trade & Commerce, and Skill Development departments, visited Niglok IGC on Saturday. During the visit, the team interacted with representatives of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum and listened to their grievances.

The Industries Commissioner assured the villagers that a meeting with the State Pollution Control Board would be convened soon to assess the pollution levels caused by the factory. He further promised that necessary action would be taken after a technical pollution test is conducted, aiming to resolve the concerns of the local communities at the earliest. (Agencies)