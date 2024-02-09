12 C
Wahniangleng Reservoir in Meghalaya stone quarry shut down

Northeast
Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: The Forest department has cracked down on an illegal stone quarrying operation on top of the Wahniangleng reservoir in Laitkynsew, Meghalaya.

A closure notice has been served, and the landowner faces potential legal action.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arul G Mathuram confirmed the action, stating that an offence report is being prepared for submission to the court.

The landowner will be questioned, and anyone else found involved will also face consequences.

“No one can export boulders to Bangladesh without proper permits,” DFO Mathuram said.

The department will investigate if the landowner was involved in illegal transportation.

This action is part of an operation to combat illegal quarrying in the area.

Mathuram reported that the department has already initiated action against around 120 illegal quarries in Ri-Bhoi, with cases pending in court.

While the Forest Department handles land-related violations, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) is responsible for investigating air and water pollution related to such activities.

They issue consent-to-operate certificates and can take action for non-compliance, the official said.

