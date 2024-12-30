Investigation into alleged illegal boulder transportation through Meghalaya demanded

SHILLONG, Dec 29: Social activist Cherian Momin recently demanded for an independent investigation into the alleged illegal and exploitative practices surrounding the transportation of boulders from Bhutan to Bangladesh through the territory of Meghalaya.

He said that the government should take action to halt illegal transportation activities and enforce legal compliance in stone export operations.

- Advertisement -

In a letter to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, Momin alleged that these activities, while ostensibly conducted under a trilateral trade agreement between Bhutan, India, and Bangladesh, have evolved into a nexus of overloading, unauthorized transport syndication, extortion, and infrastructural damage.

“It is imperative that the state government takes immediate and decisive action to halt these illegal operations, ensure adherence to the terms of the agreement, and protect the interests of the people and infrastructure of Meghalaya,” he added.

He also stated that the trilateral agreement is a commendable initiative fostering regional trade and cooperation. However, it is critical to note that this agreement does not condone or facilitate overloading of trucks, monopolistic practices by transport mafias, or any illegal activities by third parties.

“Unfortunately, the current situation deviates significantly from the agreement’s intended purpose. It has come to our attention, supported by substantial evidence, that the trucks currently being used for the transportation of stones are not from Bhutan,” he also said.

- Advertisement -

“This is a direct violation of the agreement’s terms, which presume that Bhutanese trucks would transport the boulders. Moreover, it is a well-documented fact that multiple-axle trucks, which are now seen operating extensively on these routes, do not function in Bhutan. This raises serious questions about the authenticity and legality of these operations,” Momin asserted.

Requesting the government to take measures, the social activist said, “The operations of third-party trucks from India, which are currently transporting the stones, must be stopped immediately. Bhutanese authorities should be required to confirm the details of the trucks authorized to carry stones across Meghalaya.”

He also suggested that the Meghalaya Government must provide a specific and clearly defined route for the transportation of stones, adding, “This route should be communicated in writing to all parties involved, and under no circumstances should the Tura-Paikan-Dalu route be used for this purpose.”

“All transportation activities must adhere to the legal framework governing transportation and trade in India, including permissible weight limits for vehicles and environmental protection norms,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Momin also demanded that an independent investigation must be conducted to identify and hold accountable the individuals, groups, and associations involved in these illegal activities.

“This will serve as a deterrent to future violations and ensure transparency in the implementation of the trilateral agreement,” he said.

He added, “The transportation of stones from Bhutan to Bangladesh through Meghalaya is a legitimate and valuable economic activity that can benefit all parties involved. However, it must be conducted within the boundaries of the law and with due regard for the welfare of the people of Meghalaya. The current situation, marked by illegalities and violations, undermines the agreement’s objectives and creates unnecessary hardships for the people of our state.”

“As the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, we place our faith in your leadership to address this issue with the urgency and seriousness it demands. By taking decisive action to halt the unauthorized operations and enforce legal compliance, you will not only uphold the rule of law but also protect the interests of the people of Meghalaya and the integrity of the trilateral agreement,” he also stated in the letter. (NNN)