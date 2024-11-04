Women’s safety key for ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’: CM

‘Various beneficiary schemes are being implemented for them’

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 3: Chief minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government has undertaken various important schemes for the welfare of women, and additionally, the current state government is giving special attention to the safety of women in line with ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ vision.

“We all have to unite to build an Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura. The state government has initiated various important schemes for the welfare of women, and besides this, the present state government is prioritizing women’s protection,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said this during a function held at his official residence in Agartala on the occasion of Bhai Phonta on Sunday.

The chief minister expressed that sisters from various parts of the state came to his official residence today and sought blessings for him.

“They prayed that no one can harm me and that I may have a long life. I am very happy and excited. Everyone from Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pradesh Mahila Morcha to corporators joined the celebration. I also pray to God for all of them. Protecting our sisters and mothers is one of our duties. Let us hope that their lives will be spent happily and their socio-economic status will improve further,” he said.

The chief minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of all.

“He always provides guidance for the welfare of the people. Various beneficiary schemes are being implemented for them. On this auspicious occasion, I just want to say that we should come together to build Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura,” he added.

