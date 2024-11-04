23 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Women’s safety key for ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

‘Various beneficiary schemes are being implemented for them’

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Nov 3: Chief minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government has undertaken various important schemes for the welfare of women, and additionally, the current state government is giving special attention to the safety of women in line with ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ vision.

Related Posts:

“We all have to unite to build an Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura. The state government has initiated various important schemes for the welfare of women, and besides this, the present state government is prioritizing women’s protection,” said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said this during a function held at his official residence in Agartala on the occasion of Bhai Phonta on Sunday.

The chief minister expressed that sisters from various parts of the state came to his official residence today and sought blessings for him.

- Advertisement -

“They prayed that no one can harm me and that I may have a long life. I am very happy and excited. Everyone from Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pradesh Mahila Morcha to corporators joined the celebration. I also pray to God for all of them. Protecting our sisters and mothers is one of our duties. Let us hope that their lives will be spent happily and their socio-economic status will improve further,” he said.

The chief minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of all.

“He always provides guidance for the welfare of the people. Various beneficiary schemes are being implemented for them. On this auspicious occasion, I just want to say that we should come together to build Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura,” he added.

- Advertisement -

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MAAS marks 34th Foundation Day 

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India