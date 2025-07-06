26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 6, 2025
type here...

Work hard, remain grounded: Sikkim CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, July 5: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday exhorted the probationary officers of the Sikkim State Civil Services (SCS) and Sikkim Finance and Accounts Services to discharge their duties with dedication in order to make a meaningful contribution in development of the state.

“I interacted with the probationary officers of the 2025 batch of SCS and SFAS at Samman Bhawan during which I exhorted them to discharge their duties with dedication to make a meaningful contribution in development of the state,” he said in a social media post.

- Advertisement -

Tamang said that according to him, the probationary officers are not just trainees, but the very heart and future of the state’s administrative machinery.

Related Posts:

“Their role in shaping an efficient, transparent, and people-centric governance system is vital,” the CM said, adding that their hard work will determine the strength and integrity of the institutions.

Emphasising the values of sincerity and ethical conduct, Tamang told the young officers that they should remain grounded and abide by the principles of good governance for greater welfare and progress of the state. (PTI)

Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala