Work hard, remain grounded: Sikkim CM

GANGTOK, July 5: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday exhorted the probationary officers of the Sikkim State Civil Services (SCS) and Sikkim Finance and Accounts Services to discharge their duties with dedication in order to make a meaningful contribution in development of the state.

“I interacted with the probationary officers of the 2025 batch of SCS and SFAS at Samman Bhawan during which I exhorted them to discharge their duties with dedication to make a meaningful contribution in development of the state,” he said in a social media post.

Tamang said that according to him, the probationary officers are not just trainees, but the very heart and future of the state’s administrative machinery.

“Their role in shaping an efficient, transparent, and people-centric governance system is vital,” the CM said, adding that their hard work will determine the strength and integrity of the institutions.

Emphasising the values of sincerity and ethical conduct, Tamang told the young officers that they should remain grounded and abide by the principles of good governance for greater welfare and progress of the state. (PTI)