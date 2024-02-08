WOW to strengthen feeling of one India one nation: NCW chairperson

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 7: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the ‘Women on Wheels (WOW)’ programme would help strengthen the feeling of ‘one India one nation’ among the people of the northeastern region.

- Advertisement -

She said this at an interaction programme with the members of WOW in Kohima. A 24-member team of WOW (Season 2) arrived in the Nagaland capital on Tuesday afternoon.

At the programme, Sharma shared the problems faced by the people of the Northeast, especially women in mainland India, saying life is challenging for them there. She hoped that the WOW programme would help spread widespread information that the northeastern region too is an integral part of India.

Sharma said it was noteworthy to see women taking on new roles and challenges by breaking societal barriers, especially in areas like motorsports. Sharma noted that such stories of women give other women a sense of empowerment through initiatives like WOW.

She said, “Beyond that it serves as an inspiration for men too while reflecting on the historical division of responsibilities shared between men and women.”

- Advertisement -

The NCW chairperson pointed out that women are embracing not only material possessions, but also enriching experiences and cultural understanding as they travel from one place to another.

She extended her great appreciation to the Nagaland State Commission for Women for organising the programme.

She was also all praise for the Mahila Band of Nagaland for its extraordinary talents showcased in the recently concluded programme of the National Commission for Women in Delhi. She also said she was overwhelmed by the beautifully articulated weaving stories by Theyiesinuo Keditsu, adding she would invite her to the next national programme of the National Commission for Women.

NSCW chairperson Nginyeih Konyak delivered the introductory address at the programme.

- Advertisement -

The WOW initiative includes two teams—one headed to Arunachal Pradesh and the other to Nagaland. The team members in six cars were flagged off at the Cotton University in Guwahati on February 4. They are scheduled to conclude their journey on February 10.