Youth Voters Fest stresses role of youth as agents of change

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: Mokokchung in Nagaland on Saturday
celebrated the Youth Voters Festival 2023, emphasising the
pivotal role of youth as agents of change in society.
Speaking at the event held in Mokokchung town hall, deputy
commissioner and district election officer Thsuvisie Phoji
underscored the importance of the youth in preventing and
addressing corruption as well as in fostering peaceful
coexistence within society.
Phoji highlighted that the responsibility for social reforms
and the betterment of society lies in the hands of the youth.
“In a democratic country like India, progress and change
cannot be realised without active participation and
contribution of the youth,” he said.
Noting the ability of young people to learn and adapt to their
surroundings, he said they are eager to learn and achieve
their goals.
Phoji exhorted the young participants to make wise choices,
particularly when exercising their right to vote, as their
actions and participation will shape the future of the nation.
The event featured a voter awareness presentation by
Mokokchung assistant election officer Renben Mozhui and a
presentation on the importance of Mission Shakti, a
comprehensive scheme launched by the Union ministry of
women and child development, aimed at ensuring the safety
and empowerment of women across the country, by district
mission coordinator Moamenla.
A demonstration of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and
voter verified paper audit trail was conducted by the district
level master trainers, followed by a signature campaign by
the participants.