Youth Voters Fest stresses role of youth as agents of change

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: Mokokchung in Nagaland on Saturday

celebrated the Youth Voters Festival 2023, emphasising the

pivotal role of youth as agents of change in society.

Speaking at the event held in Mokokchung town hall, deputy

commissioner and district election officer Thsuvisie Phoji

underscored the importance of the youth in preventing and

addressing corruption as well as in fostering peaceful

coexistence within society.

Phoji highlighted that the responsibility for social reforms

and the betterment of society lies in the hands of the youth.

“In a democratic country like India, progress and change

cannot be realised without active participation and

contribution of the youth,” he said.

Noting the ability of young people to learn and adapt to their

surroundings, he said they are eager to learn and achieve

their goals.

Phoji exhorted the young participants to make wise choices,

particularly when exercising their right to vote, as their

actions and participation will shape the future of the nation.

The event featured a voter awareness presentation by

Mokokchung assistant election officer Renben Mozhui and a

presentation on the importance of Mission Shakti, a

comprehensive scheme launched by the Union ministry of

women and child development, aimed at ensuring the safety

and empowerment of women across the country, by district

mission coordinator Moamenla.

A demonstration of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and

voter verified paper audit trail was conducted by the district

level master trainers, followed by a signature campaign by

the participants.