Asaam-Nagaland Student Exchange programme held

DIMAPUR, Feb 2: The three-day Assam-Nagaland Student Exchange Programme held under the theme “Discovering Neighbours”, was successfully concluded recently at Government High School, Tzürangkong in Nagaland.

Organized by the Border Peace Coordination Committee (Assam-Nagaland) in collaboration with the Friendship Forum (Tembayim Committee, TATT, Tzürangkong) and the district administrations of Jorhat (Assam) and Mokokchung (Nagaland), the program aimed to strengthen cross-border ties and promote peaceful coexistence.

- Advertisement -

The culmination program featured deputy commissioner of Mokokchung, Thsuvisie Phoji, who lauded the initiative as a significant step toward fostering lasting friendships between the people of both the states.

Emphasizing the importance of countering antisocial elements that attempt to disrupt peace along the border, the DC said, “We are not enemies but brothers and sisters. Such initiatives should not be confined to border areas alone but extended across both states to eradicate hatred and misunderstandings,” he remarked. Phoji also encouraged the students to cherish the experience and become ambassadors of peace.

The program included a welcome speech by the president of Tzürangkong Students’ Union, a cultural dance performance by student delegations from both states, and a vote of thanks delivered by Er. Temsu Wathi, Coordinator of Border Peace Coordination Committee (A-N).

A total of 30 students from two schools in Assam, along with 30 students from Government High School, Tzürangkong, participated in the exchange program. They were accompanied by parents, guardians, and teachers, with the Assam students being hosted by families in Chungtiayimsen, Watiyim, and teachers of the host school. Over the three days, participants engaged in sports, cultural exchanges, talent shows, and picnics, fostering deeper understanding and friendship.

- Advertisement -

This exchange program aimed to heal historical tensions along the Assam-Nagaland border, emphasizing the shared heritage of both communities. By connecting young minds, it sought to instill a sense of unity and responsibility in sustaining peace and cooperation for the future. (NNN)