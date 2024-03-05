Zoramthanga to continue as MNF president

AIZAWL, March 4: Zoramthanga will continue as the Mizo National Front (MNF) president for three more years until March 2027, a party leader said on Monday.

He was elected unopposed, as no other candidate filed nomination for the president’s post, he said.

- Advertisement -

Despite expressing a desire to retire from active politics and declining to continue as president, 79-year-old Zoramthanga was nominated by the party nomination committee as the candidate for the top post.

Former health minister R. Lalthangliana has been selected as the party senior vice-president, MNF legislature party leader and opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte, former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma as party vice-presidents, and former minister Lalruatkima as treasurer.

Zoramthanga, who will turn 80 in July, had tendered his resignation as the MNF president on December 5 last year following the party’s defeat in the assembly polls held in November. However, his resignation was rejected by the party.

In the 2023 assembly polls, MNF was defeated by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and managed to win only 10 seats, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 assembly polls.

- Advertisement -

Zoramthanga has been serving as the MNF president for over 30 years since 1990, following the death of Laldenga, who had founded the party.

Zoramthanga joined the MNF underground movement in 1966 and held various positions within the party, eventually becoming chief minister for three terms from 1998 to 2008 and again from 2018 to 2023. (PTI)