ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha wins Mizoram LS seat

AIZWAL, June 4: ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram by 68,288 votes, the ECI said.

He secured 2,08,552 votes, while his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front bagged 1,40,264 votes.

Congress candidate Lalbiakzama bagged 98,595 votes, while BJP nominee Vanlalhmuaka secured only 33,533 votes.

Around 56.87 per cent of 8.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls to the lone seat held on April 19.

Six candidates had contested the lone Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Vanlalhmangaiha won a majority of the votes in 37 assembly segments, while the MNF was ahead in one constituency and the BJP in two.

He asserted that a strong wave in favour of the party helped him receive people’s support in the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram.

“Since the ZPM came to power in Mizoram in November last year, there has been a strong wave in favour of the party in the state. It is because of the party wave and its policies, I received massive support from the people,” he told PTI.

He said he would neither join the NDA nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc if he was elected.

Vanlalhmangaiha said people have strong faith in the leadership of chief minister Lalduhoma and the ZPM.

The ZPM leader said he will try to bring in several central projects to the state.

ZPM bagged 27 seats in the elections to the 40-member assembly in November last year, ousting MNF, which bagged 10 seats, from power.

Outgoing Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga of the MNF did not contest this time. The previous two Lok Sabha polls of 2009 and 2014 were won by Congress nominee C L Ruala.

Since 1977, when people of Mizoram voted in the Lok Sabha polls for the first time, ruling parties in the state had swept most of the polls except on two occasions in 1980 and 1998, when Independent candidates backed by opposition groups won the polls. (PTI)

