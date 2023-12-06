ZPM leader Lalduhoma set to take oath as Chief Minister of Mizoram on December 8

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a historic moment for Mizoram, Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Friday.

The ZPM achieved a resounding victory in the Mizoram assembly polls, securing 27 out of the 40 seats, affirming the electorate’s mandate for change.

The election results saw the ZPM emerge as the dominant force, with the Mizo National Front (MNF) securing 10 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinching two seats, and the Congress securing one.

Lalduhoma, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the ZPM, secured a decisive victory in the Serchhip constituency, defeating J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng of the Mizo National Front by a substantial margin of 8,314 votes.

It is worth mentioning that the ZPM’s triumph signifies a shift in the political dynamics of Mizoram, emphasizing the electorate’s desire for a change in leadership.