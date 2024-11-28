17 C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
1st NE Para Sports Meet begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: The first edition of Northeast Para Sports Meet commenced from Wednesday at Sarusajai.

The three-day event held under the aegis of Udayachal and Paralympic Association of Assam will be concluding on November 29.

Assam parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the event. Competitions in various categories like Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, and Table tennis have been held on the first day. As many as 575 para athletes including from Assam took part in the competition.

Moreover, the trophy and jersey of the event have been inaugurated by organizing president Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.  

