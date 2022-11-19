Swahid Major Durga Malla Gorkha Cup Underway

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 18: All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Tirap Jagun Regional committee in collaboration with 12th Assam Rifle Lekhapani organised Swahid Major Durga Malla Gorkha Cup from November 13 to 27 at 6th mile Rampur, Jagun under Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

All Assam Gorkha Student Union Tirap Jagun Regional committee started Swahid Major Durga Malla Gorkha Cup in the year 2016 which is the biggest football tournament of 124 No. Margherita constituency under Tinsukia district.

On the opening ceremony, All Assam Gorkha Student Union(AAGSU) Central Committee general secretary Numal Chetry, Jagun Gaon panchayat president Dipak Sharma, Rampur Gaon ME School retired teacher Mukut Borpatragohain, officials of 12th Assam Rifles, AAGSU Tinsukia district committee President Jitu Sundas, All Village Pradhans and many resource persons of Tirap Jagun area were present.

The opening match was played between 9 mile football club and Rampur football club where 9 mile football clubs won the match by 5 – 4 goals in a tie breaker.

Total 18 teams participated in the football tournament.

- Advertisement -

The final match will be held on November 27 where the winner team will be rewarded with trophy and cash amount of Rs 1,00,000, runners up with trophy and cash amount of Rs 50,000, best scorer Rs 10,000, best player of the tournament Rs 10,000 and best goalkeeper of the tournament Rs 10,000, said Gopi Chetry, president of AAGSU Tirap Jagun Regional committee.