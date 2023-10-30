22 C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba wins 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night title

Itanagar, Oct 30: Sonam Zomba, a resident of Jang village in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, emerged victorious in the women’s strawweight category at the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening.

Zomba, who is affiliated to Guwahati-based Bidang MMA Fitness, won the title fight by a knockout against Delhi’s Rashmi Jain. The MFN, an Indian professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, is the brainchild of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

Founded in 2019, the MFN has hosted 13 premium fight nights so far, featuring fighters from India and abroad.

The 13th international fight night featured 12 fights among fighters from various countries, including Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal and Serbia.

