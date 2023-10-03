28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
type here...

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain storms into finals of women’s 75 kg event

Olympic bronze medalist and ace pugilist from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain has stormed into the finals of women's 75 kg boxing event after defeating Baison Maneekon of Thailand, this assuring India of a Gold or Silver medal in the Asian Games 2023.

SportsAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Ace pugilist and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain entered the finals of women’s 75 kg event on October 3 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Lovlina defeated Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semifinals ensuring India of either Gold or Silver medal.

- Advertisement -

Lovlina started the first round on the back foot and went into defensive mode until the last minute, when she released her full potential, landing jabs and repeatedly breaking Maneekon’s defence to win by unanimous decision. In the second round, the Thai fighter refined her strategy and won by split decision. Lovlina then won the final round by unanimous decision for the second time.

With this qualifying, Lovlina has also secured her place in the boxing squad for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

India at present sits fourth in the medal tally with 62 medals altogether, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.

10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers
7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam likely to receive heavy rainfall till Oct 6, IMD issues...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours 7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit 7 Best Arunachal Pradesh Peaks for Trekkers