Asian Games: Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain storms into finals of women’s 75 kg event

Ace pugilist and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain entered the finals of women’s 75 kg event on October 3 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Lovlina defeated Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semifinals ensuring India of either Gold or Silver medal.

- Advertisement -

Lovlina started the first round on the back foot and went into defensive mode until the last minute, when she released her full potential, landing jabs and repeatedly breaking Maneekon’s defence to win by unanimous decision. In the second round, the Thai fighter refined her strategy and won by split decision. Lovlina then won the final round by unanimous decision for the second time.

With this qualifying, Lovlina has also secured her place in the boxing squad for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

India at present sits fourth in the medal tally with 62 medals altogether, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.