Assam boy Sachin Chamaria shines at the World Boccia Challenger 2024

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 13: Lakhimpur’s Sachin Chamaria has made history by achieving a remarkable milestone at the World Boccia Challenger 2024, held in Cairo, Egypt, in July. Sachin’s stellar performance earned him a Silver medal in the BC3 Category-male, individual, and a Bronze medal in the BC3 Category, Pair, making him the first Indian male athlete to achieve this dual success at an international Boccia event.

Sachin’s journey is an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, rooted in his Assamese heritage. He is the son of Rajendra Chamaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Star Cement Limited, the leading cement brand in Northeast India, and Renu Chamaria. From an early age, his parents instilled in him the values of hard work and perseverance, laying the foundation for his extraordinary accomplishments.

Sachin’s path to success has been marked by overcoming significant adversity. In 2008, in a tragic road accident Sachin suffered spinal cord injury at the C4 and C5 level, resulting in quadriplegia and confinement to a wheelchair. Yet he rose above these challenges with resilience and determination. Despite the challenging physical limitations, Sachin pursued his dreams in sports and academics, becoming a celebrated athlete and entrepreneur. He was honored as the Inspirational Sportsperson of the Year (male), 2023 by the Paralympic Committee of India and received the coveted ‘Indian Achiever’s Award’, 2024 from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In addition to his recent international success, Sachin has consistently demonstrated excellence in Boccia. Earlier this year, he secured his fourth consecutive Gold Medal in the BC3 Category, male, individual, at the National Championship of Boccia in Gwalior. His consistent victories highlight his dedication to the sport and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Sachin’s achievements at the World Boccia Challenger 2024 are a continuation of his illustrious career. Last year, he represented India at the Asian Para Games in China, showcasing his skills and determination on a prestigious platform.

Looking ahead, Sachin aspires to elevate India’s ranking in the Boccia sport by winning in future international competitions, with a keen focus on achieving a Paralympic medal. His inspiring journey from overcoming a life-changing accident to excelling in sports and business serves as a powerful narrative of courage and determination for countless individuals.

Sachin’s achievements have brought immense pride to Assam and serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

- Advertisement -