Australia beat India in finals of U19 World Cup

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: In international cricket, Australia continues to be a formidable contender, thanks to the solid infrastructure and groundwork laid in the past. Recently, it seems India has been bearing the brunt of Australia’s prowess, especially on significant platforms.

Following a disappointing loss in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 final, the U19 team led by Uday Saharan experienced a similar fate. Despite an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, the Boys in Blue faltered in the final.

Australia, batting first, posted a respectable score on the board, with contributions from Harjas Singh (55), Hugh Weibgen (48), Ollie Peake (46), and Harry Dixon (42). Raj Limbani emerged as the best Indian bowler, claiming three wickets. However, the second innings saw the Indian team crumble under the Australian bowling attack.

Despite efforts from opener Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek, the Indian top and middle order could not deliver a match-winning performance. Australian bowlers Rafael Macmillan and Mahli Beardman claimed three wickets each, leading their team to a 79-run victory.

