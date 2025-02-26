16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan side: Sana Mir

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Karachi, Feb 25 (PTI) Former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir has joined the chorus of criticism against the men’s cricket team for its early exit from the Champions Trophy, saying that even a talisman like Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot change the fortunes of the embattled side.

Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing eight-team Champions Trophy after humiliating defeats to New Zealand and arch-foes India.

- Advertisement -

“The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions,” said Mir on ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

Related Posts:

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan team has also received flak from the fans in Pakistan for the way they capitulated to a six-wicket loss to India in the marquee clash in Dubai.

“I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 ‘I think it’s over’. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced,” said the 39-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator.

Mir, who played more than 300 white-ball games mainly as a right-arm spinner, said Pakistan had not selected the team on the basis of the conditions.

- Advertisement -

“Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one.

“They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners.

“Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket… in the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in last two series against Australia and South Africa,” said Mir.

Abrar just managed one wicket in 10 overs against india, though he was the most economical among Pakistan bowlers, conceding 28 runs.

- Advertisement -

“Irfan (Khan) Niazi was a good fielder, showed good power-hitting (in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa)… so, we lost the tournament when we announced the squad.”

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Pareek Art Academy stamps unique Shiva artwork to masterpiece

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night