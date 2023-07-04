29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
FIDE rating invitational chess tournament to take place in Sivasagar from July 23

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

SIVASAGAR, July 3: Sivasagar is set to host an open prize money FIDE (Federation Internationale Des Echecs) rating Chess Championship from July 23 to July 26. The event is organized under the joint efforts of the Sivasagar Chess Academy, Aksyayam Chess Learning Centre, and Chess Players Parent’s Association. The announcement was made during a well-attended public meeting at Pakshalika School, Melachakar. Dr. Prasanta Pratim Sarma will serve as the president of the organizing committee, with Hemata Kumar Gogoi as the secretary, and Mantu Baruah, Basanta Hnadique, and Jakir Ali as assistant secretaries and treasurer, respectively.

 

To assist the core committee, six sub-committees have been formed, and a souvenir will be published for the tournament. A total of 30 players will receive cash awards, with the champion being granted a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with mementos. Interested participants can contact the organizers at the following phone number: 8471820696.

 

 

