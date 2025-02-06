17 C
Focussed on present: Rohit Sharma plays down speculations on future

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NAGPUR, Feb 5: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is “focussed” on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three One-Day Internationals against England beginning with the first one here on Thursday.

“How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy? The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports,” Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

“For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter,” the India skipper added.

Rohit has been battling poor form for a while now with the batter managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

While there is no doubt that he is not looking to walk into international sunset anytime soon, there were reports that the BCCI has asked him to spell out his future plans after the Champions Trophy. (PTI)

