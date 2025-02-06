16 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates upgraded project of Guwahati airport

Assam
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded project at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to enhance the passenger convenience, experience and ease of travel.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the entire work has been planned and executed in two months with a view to promote LGBI airport and welcome all the delegates for Advantage Assam 2.0 in a decked up environment.

He also expressed hope that the new terminal being constructed at the LGBI Airport will also be completed in the last part of the current year.

“The LGBI airport with its new terminal once becomes fully operational will become an important centre of the gateway of South East Asian nations,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

It may be noted that as part of the upgradation of the refreshed terminal, entry lanes increased from eight to 14. Moreover, departure lanes have also been increased from three to four, along with four new DigiYatra Gates. Security check-in area expanded from 300 to 450 sq. m., with added screening queues and new furniture. A 140-meter architectural wall constructed, along with 300 sq. m. of new gardens.

The refreshed terminal also featured upgraded retail, food and recreational facilities for a more comfortable travel experience.

Water Resources etc minister Pijush Hazarika, chief airport officer Ashwin Naronha and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

