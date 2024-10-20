Guwahati City Chess Championship 2024 for U-9, U-13 category begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: Guwahati City Chess Championship for under 13 and Under 9 category began from Saturday at Shikshak Bhawan, R G Baruah Road here. The tournament is being held in swiss league system with a classicial time control.

In the under-13 boy’s category, Jishnu Ranjan Das, Harsha Deep Deka, Anish Goswami and Bhaumik Kishore Das are leading the field with 3 points after completion of 3 rounds. In under-13 girl’s category Ritisha Mayra Rajbongshi and Ameya Gupta are jointly leading the field with 3 points after completion of three rounds.

In under-9 boys’ category, Reyan Nobis, Aryan Chariyo, Sarasvat Deka, Barnil Baishya, Mahir Jain and Sharavast Sarma are leading the field with 3 points after three rounds. In under-9 girl’s Dhanyata Goswami is in sole lead with 3 points after 3 rounds. Chaarvi Shree Barman, Abri Nayla Bora and Akanksha Kalita are in second position with 2.5 points from same number of rounds.

The tournament will end on Sunday. The prize distribution ceremony will held at 4.30 pm on October 20.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Mukuta Deka, President of Guwahati City Chess Association & Vice Chairman of GMDA. Dr Siben Dutta, Working President, Guwahati City Chess Association, Dr Devajit Sarma & Antanta Goswami, both Vice President of Guwahati City Chess Association were also present at the opening ceremony.

The tournament is being conducted as chief arbiter by Fide Arbiter Pranab Kumar Nath and He is being ably assisted by International Arbiter Monimala Sinha, Senior National Arbiter Khanindra barman, National Arbiter Sankar Barooah and Prayag Hazarika.

- Advertisement -