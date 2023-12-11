19 C
Rapid Chess Tournament: Kamal Deka Clinches Title

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The Sunday Rapid Chess Tournament (19th Edition) organized by the Guwahati Chess Academy at the Academy’s premises on R G Baruah Road in Guwahati on Sunday has concluded with Kamal Deka clinching the title. Kamal remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and scored perfect 6 points from 6 rounds. In the final round, Kamal beat Bhaumik Kishore Das. Priyanuj Das got second position by scoring 5 points from same number of rounds. Debabrat Nath also scored 5 points from same number of round but declared third on the basis of tie-break score.  Bhaumik Kishore Das scored 4.5 points and got fourth position.  Shivanuj Bhattacharya got fifth position by scoring 4 points.

Dhanyata Goswami was named best girl of the tournament. She scored 3.5 points from 6 rounds. Aadvik Banik got second position by scoring Chaarvi Shree Barman and Shanaya Bhowmick both scored 2 points each and got second and third position in girls’ category on the basis of tie-break score.

In under-7 category Hreyansh Deka got first position by scoring 3.5 points. Aadvik Banik scored 2.5 points and got second position. Akanksha Kalita scored 2 points and got third position in under-7 category. In the under-9 category, Barnil Baishya came in first place with 4 points. Arnav Chetia scored 3.5 points and got second position. Nabhanyu Kaman scored 3 points and got third position in this category. In the under-11 category, Chanakya Medhi scored scored 4 points and got first position. Neehar Das also scored 4 points but declared third on the basis of tie break score. Devyansh Saikia scored 3 points and got third position. Shuvang Pran Kashyap scored 4 points and got first position in under-13 category.

Farhan Tanvir also scored 4 points but got second position on the basis of tie-break score.  Ankipan Kalita got third position by scoring 3.5 points. In under- 15 category, Tanmoy Sut scored 4 points and got first position. Neer Charming Thakuria scored 3 points and got second position.

Altogether 45 players including 6 International rated players participated in the tournament. The tournament was held in a rapid time format in Swiss league system for 6 rounds. The top five players were awarded trophies and cash prizes. Pranab Kumar Nath, Fide Arbiter served as the Chief Arbiter for the tournament.

