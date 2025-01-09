Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Stadium to host Kolkata Derby on Jan 11

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and East Bengal is set to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on January 11, as reported in a news bulletin.

The Kolkata Derby, regarded as India’s most intense football rivalry, promises to bring the same fervor and excitement to the Northeast.

The match was originally scheduled at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, but logistical challenges during the Ganga Sagar Mela (January 10-18) prompted a venue change.

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate deemed hosting the event in Kolkata unfeasible during the religious festival, leading the ISL organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to shift the game to Guwahati while retaining the original date.

“Saturday blockbuster ‘Boro Match’ will now be played at Guwahati. See you, Mariners,” MBSG, the hosts of the derby, announced on their official social media account, confirming the relocation.

Meanwhile, this is the second disruption for the Kolkata Derby this season.

In August, the season’s first clash during the Durand Cup was abandoned due to protests at RG Kar Medical College, with both teams sharing a point each.

Despite these setbacks, both teams progressed to the semifinals of that tournament.

The Mariners come into the match in red-hot form, having won eight of their last ten ISL matches.

They also remain undefeated against East Bengal in ISL history, a record they will look to maintain.

The first-leg derby on October 19 saw Mohun Bagan secure a 2-0 victory, with goals from Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos.

For East Bengal, it has been a season of mixed fortunes. Following their October defeat, the team appointed Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, previously with Bashundhara Kings in Dhaka.

Under his leadership, East Bengal has shown signs of revival, losing just twice in their last 11 matches and reaching the quarterfinals of the AFC Challenge League.

However, they currently sit 11th in the 13-team standings, with only 14 points from as many matches.

The Indira Gandhi Stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters as supporters of both teams create a vibrant atmosphere.