Happy to make sure India stays on top, it’s a special moment: India captain Niki Prasad

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (PTI) India captain Niki Prasad described the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title win as a “special moment” for the team and said that the players stayed calm and stuck to their job for the triumph on Sunday.

India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final here, clinching the title for the second time in a row. Chasing a modest 83 for a win, India chased down the target with 52 balls to spare, reaching 84 for one in 11.2 overs.

- Advertisement -

Gongadi Trisha top-scored with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, while Sanika Chalke also remained not out on 26 off 22 balls.

“All of us tried to stay calm, remained down to earth and stuck to doing our job,” said Prasad during the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to go out there and show what we can do. Thanks to the BCCI for giving us the best facilities. I’m feeling happy that I’m right here standing, making sure India stays on top. It’s a special moment.”

Trisha (3/15) led the Indian bowling attack in a clinical performance, helping bowl South Africa out for 82 in 20 overs. Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also contributed with the ball.

- Advertisement -

“At the start of the tournament, I mentioned we’re here to dominate, to ensure India is here to stay on top,” Prasad said.

“The South Africans have been playing really well, we’ve been playing against them for a long time, the character they’ve shown is nice to see, really nice to compete against them.”

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the trophy, South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke took pride in her team’s performance throughout the tournament and vowed to return stronger in 2027.

“A lot of emotions within the team, but I will not take anything away from this team and management, we’ve worked really hard for this moment,” Reyneke said.

- Advertisement -

“Tough to not take the trophy home. Getting to our first-ever final is a proud moment, that’s special. Cricket is a team sport, couldn’t have done it without them and the management on the side.

“This is motivation for us to come back stronger in 2027. Mum, dad — won’t be coming home with the trophy but I’ve got my medallion.”

Trisha, who was named Player of the Tournament for her 309 runs and seven wickets, dedicated the award to her father.

“I would like to dedicate this to my dad, who is here. I always consider myself as an all-rounder. My goal is to play for the country and win more matches,” said Trisha, who was also named Player of the Match for her 44 not out and three wickets for 15 runs.

“Means everything to me, right now not able to say anything. Thank everyone for supporting me. The plan was always to focus on my strength, did the same thing today as well. I always look up to Mithali di (former India captain Mithali Raj).”