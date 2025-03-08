18.7 C
Harmanpreet Kaur fined for Code of Conduct breach in WPL

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Friday fined 10 per cent of her match fee for showing dissent at umpire’s decision during her team’s match against UP Warriorz at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

The incident occurred at the end of the 19th over of UPW innings when umpire Ajitesh Argal informed Harmanpreet that only three fielders could be outside the circle in the final over due to a slow over rate.

Seemingly unhappy with the ruling, she was seen engaged in a brief argument with the umpire, with teammate Amelia Kerr also joining the discussion.

“Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match,” WPL said in a release.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Harmanpreet also had a spat with UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone during the match, when the English cricketer, standing at the non-striker’s end, walked toward the umpire to explain something.

Harmanpreet appeared to respond sharply, seemingly asking Ecclestone to stay out of the conversation.

The exchange prompted intervention from square-leg umpire N Janani and UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma, who stepped in to defuse the tension.

UP Warriorz went on to post a total of 150/9, a target that Mumbai Indians chased down in 18.3 overs.

