Historic! Bopanna-Ebden clinch first ever Australian Open Men’s Doubles Title

HT Digital,

Sydney, Jan 27: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the second-seeded pair, clinched their maiden Australian Open men’s doubles championship on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena. They defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in two straight sets, with scores of 7-6 and 7-5.

This victory marked Bopanna’s first Grand Slam men’s doubles title in his 17th Australian Open appearance. At 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna also set the record as the oldest Grand Slam champion.

The men’s doubles final was a thrilling match, with Bopanna and Ebden initially leading 1-0. Despite a strong fightback from Bolelli and Vavassori, the Indo-Australian pair maintained their dominance, winning the opening set 7-6 in a tie-breaker.

After losing the first set, Bolelli and Vavassori started the second set strongly, but Bopanna and Ebden rallied back to win the set 7-5, securing their first Australian Open men’s doubles title.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
"A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950"
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
