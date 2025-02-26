16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

I am ready to lead KKR if captaincy comes my way: Venkatesh Iyer

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer says he is prepared to lead Kolkata Knight Riders if given the opportunity in the IPL 2025 despite having no captaincy experience at any levels in competitive cricket.

The reigning champions, who will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game this season at the Eden Gardens, are yet to announce their captain.

- Advertisement -

Shreyas Iyer had led them to the title win in IPL 2024, but he was acquired by Punjab Kings in the mega auction and later named him as their skipper.

Related Posts:

“Definitely, I’m ready. Again, I’ve always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader,” Venkatesh told ESPNcricinfo.

“There’s no ambiguity surrounding this. I’ll definitely do it, if it comes my way. There is no reason not to do it,” he added.

Iyer said the captain needs to “set an example” by being a “good role model”.

- Advertisement -

“You don’t necessarily need the tag of a captain to be a leader in your dressing room. You need to set examples. You need to be a good role model, both on and off the field, which I am doing right now in Madhya Pradesh.

“I’m not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual — new or experienced, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 20 crore, whatever — you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion.

“You just need to have the freedom to give opinions and give suggestions and them to be taken in the right spirit,” he added.

Venkatesh, who joined the KKR in 2021, was released ahead of last year’s auction but was bought back for a hefty Rs 23.75 crore after an intense tussle with RCB.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the left-hander has scored 1,326 runs in 51 IPL matches, all for the Knight Riders.

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Pareek Art Academy stamps unique Shiva artwork to masterpiece

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night