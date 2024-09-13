I – League 3: KAMSFC beat Bhuna FC, qualify for playoffs

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 12: The home side Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) made a huge win in their I-League 3 last group clash with Bhuna FC, Haryana on Wednesday evening here at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium, to qualify for the playoffs. From group D, Keinou Library & Sports Association (KLASA), Manipur and KAMSFC are now qualified for the playoffs.

KLASA in their last group match played against Jaipur Elite yesterday has won by 1-0. While the KAMSFC played against Bhuna FC in the evening has won a big margin of 8-0. KLASA are at the top in the points table with 10 points and KAMSFC with 9 points. Out of four matches played KLASA had won three and draw one, while KAMSFC has won three and lost one.

Now the ten teams i.e. two teams from each group that has reached at the top of points table will meet in the playoffs starting from September 20.

From group –A are Diamond Harbour FC, Kolkatta and Sports Academy Tirur (SAT), Kerala, from group B are SESA FA, Goa and Dalbir FA, Punjab, from group C are Chanmari FC, Aizwal, Mizoram and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Sporting Club (HAL), Bengaluru, from group D are Keinou Library & Sports Association (KLASA), Manipur and KAMSFC and from group E are Abbas Union FC (UFC), Hyderabad and Downtown Heroes FC, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

Last evening it was a must win game for the Morning Star, as they lost their previous match to KLASA FC and needed to qualify for the playoffs. The first half witnessed a waste of chances from the home side due to missed passes and lack of coordination among the players. After taking opportunities the Morning Star got an early lead in the 12th minute from Kevisanyu Peseyie. Though the home side could have scored more, but failed in their attempts and the first 45 minutes of the match ended with a lead of 0-1 by the home side.

In the first half the visitors made changes where Laisram Ibunga was brought in to replace Angang Sana Singha and Ansit Linda was brought in to replace Prasenjit Singha. At half time the home team also made substitutions where Vishal Gurung was replaced and Sharangthem Rajdan Singh was brought in.

In the second half the Morning Star boys made a good dominance of the game and it was a goal scoring moment for them. In the 53rd minute Kevisanyu Peseyie scored the second goal of the match for the home side. In the 57th minute made a substitution where Cleaven Hmarramnghak was brought in to replace Khumanthem Arun Singh and Mukesh Timung was brought in to replace Kevisanyu Peseyie.

With changes made and fresh players getting in the Morning Star boys took more control of the game and created goal scoring chances. Singdoulien Khongsai in the 57th minute gave the third goal, while substitute Cleaven Hmarramnghak scored the fourth and fifth goals in the 59th minute and 64th minute respectively.

Substitutions were made in the defense and in the 65th minute where Harbamon Timung was brought in to replace Ahongshangbam Rakesh Singh and Tenson Tisso was brought in to replace Lalienmang Sitlhou. In the 70th minutes the visitors too made substitutions, where Ansit Linda was replaced by Md. Salman and Rakesh Dara were replaced by md. Rehan.

The beleaguered Bhuna boys trying to move ahead with the ball were destroyed by the defense of the home side. Increasing their tally in the goal score, substitute Mukesh Timung in the 87th minute gave the sixth goal for the home side, while the seventh and eight goals were scored by Sarangthem Rajdan Singh and Shunjanthan Ragui in the 87th minute and 90th minute respectively.

Finally at the end of the stipulated time Morning Star has won by 8-0.

