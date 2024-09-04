Coaches gear up for I-League 3 Group D kickoff at KASA stadium

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 3: In a pre-match session for the I-League 3 Group D, set to start on Tuesday at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium, a joint press briefing was held by the coaches of five teams to discuss their preparations.

In group D there are five teams viz. Kenkre FC, Mumbai, Jaipur Elite, Jaipur, Rajasthan; Bhuna FC, Haryana; Klasa FC, Manipur and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC), Diphu. Each team will have four matches in their group encounter.

Mention can be made here that Clubs like Kenkre FC, Jaipur Elite and Bhuna FC have got the experience of I – League as they have previously been qualified, while the host team KAMSFC will be their first taste of the I-League after winning in the 2024 Assam State Premier League (ASPLC) club competition where they were straight away qualified for the I – League 3.

KASA is hosting the Group D matches here and the general secretary, Dr. Pankaj Teron said the I– League is a top football competition in India, which is controlled and managed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It is a three tier competition. I– League 3 winners will advance to I– League 2 and hereon to I– League 1.

The clubs winning in respective state league are qualified for I– League 3. From Assam, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) has won in the 2024 Assam State Premier League (ASPL) and is competing in I– League 3, Teron said.

There are 25 teams competing in the event divided into 5 groups. The venues are Kashmir, Goa, West Bengal, Aizawl and KASA Stadium, Diphu. The two qualified teams in the group stage will play in the final. Two matches will be played per day. KASA is trying its level best for the smooth conduct of the tournament, he said.

Teron appealed to fans to maintain discipline and not to bring restricted items inside the stadium like cool drink bottles, water bottles, pan masala, cigarettes etc.

Addressing the media persons the coach of Jaipur Elite, Rajasthan, Alok Poonia said his club is still in a growing stage focusing on nurturing young football talents in Rajasthan. The club has qualified in previous I– Leagues.

“We are coming here with new experience and new hope bringing in young talented players. We are very much confident of doing well this season,” Poonia said.

For Kenkre FC the club has a good experience of playing in I- League. They have been qualified for I– League 1 as well. Coach Akhil Vinod said, “Every match will be a tough match for us as every team has come with full preparation. We hope to do well.”

The club will meet the host team in their opening group competition this evening.

“I learnt that the team here is good. But our boys are ready to face it,” the coach said.

About the artificial turf of KASA Stadium the coach said the turf is good and many stadiums have been seen using it. But unlike the natural grass, players should avoid getting injuries.

Bhuna FC coach said it is for young players to get a chance in the next level. From the ground level, players are being trained so that they can play at top level competition, he said.

“I was here before and at that time the ground was not so good. Now it has improved a lot with good fields and concrete galleries around. The sports facilities are improving here. Like other teams we also came here with great expectations and high hopes,” the coach said.

The KAMSFC, the host team is going face the experienced team Kenkre this evening. The Assistant head coach Premjit Singh said, “With a month long preparation we are mentally and physically prepared for the game.”

The club has worked very hard for the last 8 to 10 years to a strong team. There are strong local players in it. There are already some experienced players who have played in I– League and are now in the KAMSFC team, the assistant coach said and hope to do well in this campaign.

