19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India produced a stellar performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship, securing a total of six medals, including one gold, three silvers, and two bronze.

The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet.

- Advertisement -

Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea’s Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles.

Related Posts:

Vanshik Kapadia (19+ open men’s singles) and Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare (19+ open women’s doubles) were the other two silver-medallists.

The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing on the podium in the 19+ open women’s doubles category.

Mayur Patil teamed up with Neilson Chen in the 19+ open mixed doubles for India’s second bronze.

- Advertisement -

This performance builds on India’s strong showing at the World Pickleball Championship’s India leg in November, where the country claimed a rich haul of 28 medals, including 11 gold.

10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chennaiyin FC look to break Kolkata jinx

The Hills Times -
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know