Jorhat, Golaghat Enter Final Of 2nd Griffon Challenge Women’s Cricket

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 9: In the first semifinal match played on Friday of the Griffon Challenge All Assam Women’s Cricket Championship at Boarding Field, Sivasagar, Golaghat secured an emphatic 146-run victory over Nazira eleven after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Golaghat batters dominated the Nazira bowlers, amassing a massive 275 runs in 20 overs. The diminutive class nine student Khushi Kumari played a remarkable innings, scoring 152 runs, setting an individual record for the tournament.

In reply, Nazira could only manage to score 129/7. Khushi Kumari was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

The other semifinal played on the day was a closely contested encounter in which Jorhat emerged victorious over New Star, Guwahati by 8 runs, securing a spot in the final. The Jorhat team posted a total of 116/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

 

Despite a half-century from seasoned cricketer Hemalata Payeng, the Guwahati team failed to capitalize on the momentum and could only score 108 runs, losing 8 wickets. Kakoli Sakia of Jorhat played a pivotal role, taking 4 wickets for just 9 runs and was awarded the Player of the Match.

