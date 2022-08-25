51st KVS Regional Sports Meet underway in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: The 51st regional sports meet is being organized in K.V Khanapara from August 24 to August 26. The events are Chess and Volleyball for under 14, 17 and 19 age groups for Boys and Girls. The total number of participants are 196 with 165 boys and 31 girls from 27 different Kendriya Vidyalayas of KVS Guwahati region participating in the event. There are a total of 8 referees from Assam Chess Association and Assam Volleyball Association.

The sports meet was inaugurated by Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS, deputy commissioner Kamrup (Metro) and chairman VMC Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara. It is worth mentioning that Pallav Gopal Jha is himself a renowned chess player of the country. He enthusiastically took part in the game of chess and played a fast game. He was felicitated with the traditional Axomiya Gamocha. The inaugural programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The welcome address was presented by Dr Sanjay Kumar, the Principal of K.V Khanapara. Cultural item was presented by the students of the Vidyalaya. The students showcased the different dance forms from different parts of India along with the Bihu dance. The spiritual ethos of the programme was enhanced by the yoga performance of the students. In his inaugural speech the chief guest highlighted the importance of KVS system in patronizing Games & Sports and other Co-curricular activities that shape the future citizens of the country.



The inaugural programme ended in a festive note and it was well enjoyed by all the participants.