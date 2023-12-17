13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Mohammed Shami To Miss South Africa Tests; Deepak Chahar Pulls Out As Akash Deep Replaces Pacer In ODIs

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) India will not have the services of Mohammed Shami in their quest to register a maiden Test series win in South Africa as the senior pacer was on Saturday ruled out of the two-match series after the medical team did not clear him, the BCCI announced.

Shami, who has been recuperating from an ankle niggle post his wonder run in the recent ODI World Cup, was earlier included in India’s Test squad but his availability was subject to him getting clearance from the board’s medical team.

- Advertisement -

The BCCI did not name any replacement for Shami. The first Test between India and South Africa will start in Centurion from December 26.

Before the opening Test, the Indian Test team members will play a three-day intra-squad match from December 20.

As of now, Shami is likely to continue his recovery at home and the he could make a return during the Test series at home against England starting from January 25 in Hyderabad.

The second Test against the Proteas will start at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad after he expressed his unavailability to travel to South Africa because of a family emergency.

“Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement,” the BCCI statement read.

The BCCI also said in the statement that after the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the two-match series.

- Advertisement -

“He (Iyer) will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game,” it read.

The BCCI also said head coach Rahul Dravid and other regular support staff will not oversee the three-match ODI series as they will be monitoring the inter-squad game in preparation ahead of the Test series, underlining the significance the management is giving to a Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

“Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series,” the statement said.

In the absence of the regulars, the ODI team, which is to be led by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, will be handled by India ‘A’ coaching staff comprising batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta and fielding coach Ajay Ratra.

India’s updated ODI squad: KL Rahul (captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Auto rickshaw display card system launched in Dimapur

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data