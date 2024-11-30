17 C
Nathan McSweeney is well equipped: Ryan Harris backs him to deliver

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Melbourne, Nov 29 (PTI) Nathan McSweeney may have struggled on his Test debut, but former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has backed the young opener to deliver in the second game against India, calling him “well-equipped” for the role.

McSweeney, who replaced David Warner after the left-hander retired last summer, managed just 10 and 0 against a potent Indian attack in the first Test in Perth.

“For now, I think he’s the best person for it but like everyone, he needs to score runs,” Harris, who coaches McSweeney in the South Australian first-class side, told SEN.

“Batting three and opening is slightly different but it’s notů Nathan is well equipped to do that.

“Obviously, he didn’t have a great start, but he copped two pretty good balls in Perth.”

Harris suggested that while McSweeney is a good fit for the opener’s role now, his long-term position might be at number three.

“Ultimately, he probably slots back into three at some stage depending on what happens over the next couple of years with ‘Uzzie’ (Usman Khawaja),” Harris said.

“He’s the right person for that position right now but again, long-term, if Uzzie was to keep going and play well, then they probably stay with that combination.

“If Uzzie was to finish next summer…then probably Sam Konstas comes into it, and there’s a new batting pair from there.”

McSweeney, who usually bats at No. 3 or No. 4 for South Australia, has shown promise with 291 runs in his last four innings, including a century in the Sheffield Shield and the One-Day Cup.

Reflecting on his experience facing Indian bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, the 25-year-old acknowledged the challenge.

“In Shield cricket, we get to see guys day in, day out, get used to facing them, and when you play the international guys, we haven’t experienced anything like it,” he told ‘9News Adelaide’.

McSweeney, who scored 166 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 88, against India A in the unofficial Tests, admitted Bumrah’s unique action posed difficulties.

“It’s just a little bit different, unique action, and it’s a little bit tricky to pick up some cues, but I’ll be better for the run. I’m really looking forward to getting another chance out here in Adelaide.”

Australia will next face India in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

“Everyone’s really hungry to get back in the nets, train well, and prepare really well,” McSweeney said.

“As an opening batter, or batter, you’ve got to make runs, so it’s important for me to nail my preparation this week. Go out there and try and make some runs for my country, and if I do that, I’ll be no worries.

“I’m super excited. Everyone talks about the Adelaide Test, and I can’t wait to hopefully get out there and put on a really good performance for us.”

