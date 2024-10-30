25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Paine says he doesn’t regret sledging Ashwin in 2020-21 Sydney Test

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Melbourne, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Australia captain and wicketkeeper batter Tim Paine doesn’t regret sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying he did it to unsettle the India off-spinner, who was “annoying” him by getting his wicket frequently.
After losing the series opener at Adelaide, India defied all odds to clinch the series 2-1. Ashwin played a vital role in drawing the third Test in Sydney, batting for 42.4 overs with an aching back alongside Hanuma Vihari.
After failing to break Ashwin’s resolve with the bat, Paine started poking the Indian from behind the stumps. “I can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash, I’ll tell you what, woohoo,” Paine said ahead of an over from off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
But Paine does not regret it.
“No, I don’t because to this day Ashwin didn’t play in that (Brisbane) Test match. I wasn’t talking to the Indians, I was talking to him. I said we cannot wait to get you to the Gabba.
“…because he was annoying us, fair to say. He is a fantastic cricketer. He was getting me out all the time and that was annoying me as well,” Paine said in a podcast of ‘thegradecricketer’.
Ashwin too replied in kind to Paine, saying:  “Just like we wanna get you to India. That will be your last series.”
Paine said the sledge was aimed at the Indian spinner.
“But no, that was purely directed straight at him and he pulled out of that Test match because of back spasm.”
“Did I had a great game in that match? No, but I fronted up. Actually day one of the Test match he (Ashwin) was jogging laps. Those back spasms couldn’t have been that bad,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India in 3rd ODI

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway