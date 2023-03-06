Simeone Coaches Record 613 Game, Atletico Routs Sevilla 6-1

BARCELONA, March 5 (AP): Diego Simeone reached a new milestone for coaching longevity after overseeing a club-record 613th match forAtletico Madrid on Saturday.And his players gave him every reason to keep on going after putting on their best attacking display of the season in a 6-1 rout of Sevilla.

The big win lifted Atletico above Real Sociedad and into third place in the Spanish league. Simeone surpassed the previous mark of 612 games coached by Luis Aragonés. Since the formerAtletico midfielder took over as coach in December 2011, Atletico has won two Spanish league titles, two Europa League crowns, a Copa del Rey trophy, and reached a pair of Champions League finals.

Simeone changed the fate of the club, turning it from an erratic team into a fierce competitor that could challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for titles thanks to its defense and his disciplined approach. “From my first day as a player here I knew that this was a different club. . . . And I knew that I would end up coaching here,” Simeone said looking back on his start. He also revealed one of the elements of his success: “You always know that they can fire you tomorrow, and that is what keeps you focused on the game at hand.”

Dressed in his customary allblack outfit, Simeone received a standing ovation before kickoff when he was presented with a commemorative shirt with the number 613 and “Legend Simeone” in Spanish. He then spent the match as he always has for the past decade, stalking the coaching box, pumping hisfiststo rev up the crowd, and relishing his team’s demolition of Sevilla. “We can’t imagine an Atletico without ‘Cholo,’” Atletico’sKokeResurrección said, using his coach’s nickname. “He has been with us over 11 years now.

When he arrived he had a clear idea and changed our mentality, unified and strengthened the club. I hope he won’t forget this night after the way we played.” Memphis Depay scored twice in his first start since joining Atletico from Barcelona in January after his playing time dwindled following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou. The Netherlands striker opened from a pass by Antoine Griezmann in the 23rd and added the second from outside the area three minutes later. Youssef En-Nesyri pulled one back after PapeGueye chased down a ball and crossed it for his striker against the flow of play in the 39th, but Griezmann restored the twogoal cushion in the 53rd minute.