Sophie Devine to step down as New Zealand’s women’s T20 captain after World Cup

Christchurch, Aug 30 (PTI) New Zealand’s star all-rounder Sophie Devine will step down as captain of the national T20 team after the World Cup in October to focus on her playing role and nurture “future leaders” in the format.
The 34-year-old will, however, continue to lead New Zealand’s ODI team.
Devine, who has been a key figure in New Zealand’s cricket since her debut in 2006, has scored 3,268 runs in 135 T20Is. She took over the T20I captaincy in 2020, succeeding Amy Satterthwaite, and led the team in 56 matches.
“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats,” Devine said in a statement.
The veteran also acknowledged that captaincy comes with additional workload and can be “challenging at times”. Under Devine’s leadership, New Zealand won 25 and lost 28 games in the shortest format.
“Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders,” she said.
Currently recovering from a foot injury ahead of the T20 World Cup, Devine would continue to play for New Zealand in both the white-ball formats.
“I’m not ready to give up ODI captaincy just yet. But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet,” said Devine.
While New Zealand Cricket are yet to name her successor, team head coach Ben Sawyer praised Devine, calling her “epitome of a fearless leader”.
New Zealand are set to announce their 15-member squad for the women’s T20 World Cup on September 10.
The squad will depart on September 16 to play three T20Is against Australia in Mackay and Brisbane as part of preparation for the World Cup

