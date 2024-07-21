28 C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Spaniard Manolo Marquez named Indian men’s football team head coach

The Hills Times
New Delhi, July 20: Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on Saturday named as the Indian men’s football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac. The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) executive committee, which met here on Saturday, appointed Marquez for the top job.
The 55-year-old Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.
“The Committee, in the first order of the day, deliberated on the appointment of the new head coach for the Senior Men’s National Team, and selected Manolo Marquez for the job, effective immediately,” the AIFF said in a statement.
“During the 2024-25 season, Mr. Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis.”
The tenure of Marquez was not disclosed by the AIFF.

Stimac was sacked as head coach on June 17, after Indian failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. (PTI)

