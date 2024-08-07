29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
type here...

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics prior to gold medal wrestling match

The announcement of disqualification by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this morning has created significant waves in the sports community, leaving both fans and athletes in a state of shock.

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: In a regrettable turn of events for India at the Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle wrestling category due to exceeding the weight limit by a few grams, despite having qualified for the gold medal match, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The announcement of disqualification by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this morning has created significant waves in the sports community, leaving both fans and athletes in a state of shock.

As per reports, the IOC’s announcement to disqualify Phogat came after a standard pre-match inspection that uncovered a breach of anti-doping protocols.

While the exact details of the violation remain undisclosed, the IOC has affirmed that the ruling aligns with the guidelines set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has issued a statement expressing their disappointment and pledging to support Phogat through this challenging time.

- Advertisement -

“Vinesh Phogat has been a dedicated and exemplary athlete. We stand by her and will provide all necessary assistance as we seek to understand the circumstances leading to this disqualification”, the statement read.

Phogat’s scheduled rival in the final, Mayu Mukaida from Japan, will now face the bronze medalist in the contest for the gold medal. The final match, which was initially expected to be a key event in the wrestling competition, will now take place amidst the implications of this unforeseen change.

Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Minister Bimal Bora reviews CGD Network implementation

The Hills Times -
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park