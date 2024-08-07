Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics prior to gold medal wrestling match

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: In a regrettable turn of events for India at the Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle wrestling category due to exceeding the weight limit by a few grams, despite having qualified for the gold medal match, a press release said on Wednesday.

The announcement of disqualification by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this morning has created significant waves in the sports community, leaving both fans and athletes in a state of shock.

As per reports, the IOC’s announcement to disqualify Phogat came after a standard pre-match inspection that uncovered a breach of anti-doping protocols.

While the exact details of the violation remain undisclosed, the IOC has affirmed that the ruling aligns with the guidelines set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has issued a statement expressing their disappointment and pledging to support Phogat through this challenging time.

“Vinesh Phogat has been a dedicated and exemplary athlete. We stand by her and will provide all necessary assistance as we seek to understand the circumstances leading to this disqualification”, the statement read.

Phogat’s scheduled rival in the final, Mayu Mukaida from Japan, will now face the bronze medalist in the contest for the gold medal. The final match, which was initially expected to be a key event in the wrestling competition, will now take place amidst the implications of this unforeseen change.