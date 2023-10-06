World Cup:  Devon Conway And Rachin Ravindra Lead NZ To 9-Wicket Win Over England

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 : In a thrilling opening match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand showcased their prowess with a resounding 9-wicket victory over defending champions England on Thursday.

Chasing England’s competitive total of 282/9, New Zealand cruised to victory in just 36.2 overs, thanks to outstanding performances by Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) and Devon Conway (152 not out).

Despite an early setback with Will Young’s dismissal for a first-ball duck, Ravindra and Conway took charge during the Powerplay, smashing boundaries and setting the tone for New Zealand’s chase.

Their partnership of 177 runs, the highest for two New Zealand batters in a World Cup match, propelled their team to victory. Ravindra’s brilliant century and Conway’s fifth ODI hundred powered New Zealand to the target, marking an emphatic start to their World Cup campaign.

In the bowling department, Matt Henry’s exceptional spell of 3/48, supported by Mitchell Santner (2/37) and Glenn Phillips (2/17), restricted England to 282/9. Despite Jos Buttler’s aggressive knock of 43, England couldn’t capitalize, losing crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Boult and Phillips’ crucial breakthroughs in the final powerplay further dented England’s hopes, ensuring a comprehensive victory for the Black Caps.

This victory puts New Zealand in a strong position early in the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting Cricket World Cup ahead.