‘You don’t have to become doctor orengineer, sports life is a beautiful life’

CHENNAI, Aug 20: Crisscrossing the country since returning from Paris with two historic Olympic medals, ace shooter Manu Bhaker was in the southern metropolis on Tuesday, exhorting students to try making a career out of sports as it offers “a beautiful life”. Manu, 22, scripted history in Paris by becoming the first Indian athlete post Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, more than making up for her forgettable games debut in Tokyo three years ago. “My journey, coming from the Tokyo Olympics, it was very difficult for me to be confident again. I was world number two, but I did not do good in it,” a garlanded Manu said after being felicitated by the Velammal Nexus School here. “I know the taste of losing and then winning. It’s the beauty of sports. One competition you lose, and you can win the other. But, it would only happen if you put in hard work.”

Urging young students to take up sports as career options, Manu emphasised on “dreaming big” and “hard work”.

“To achieve the goal, we must put in a lot of hard work and effort. It doesn’t always start with aiming for something big, you also have to work to achieve it.

“If you can dream big, you can achieve big. So, always start by dreaming big.

“I always tell myself that no matter if I win or lose in any competition, I’ll always be very confident and hold myself high and together, and be very confident.

“We have many career options. You don’t have to become a doctor or an engineer. Sports life is a beautiful life. From financial support to any kind of it, you get everything in sports,” she asserted. Manu, who won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event — where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh — weighed in on the role of her parents in inspiring her. “My inspiration came from my mother. She made me the way I am today. She told me to take inspiration, but not to become like anyone else. Without parents’ support, a child cannot do much,” Manu said.

“My shooting career and journey started at my school. In any sporting career, the beginning happens first from home, and then from school. All the parents and teachers play a very significant role in what you become and what you do with your life.”

In her career so far, Manu has won innumerable medals in top competitions across the world.

Reflecting on her journey, the champion shooter said she has learnt a lot in the last few years and urged the youngsters to never shy away from learning new things. “I have had eight and a half years in my shooting career. I have travelled almost half of the world. I have seen different kinds of people and cultures, their backgrounds and struggles, and also known their journeys.

“We should never be ashamed of where we come from — the cultural background. You should carry it with pride, and you should be proud of yourself, how far you have come, and you have a long way to go.

“I never knew English, how to talk to people, and many other things I never knew. But, I taught myself. “People helped me to learn different things. You can always approach a teacher or your parents to learn something new. You can always ask somebody to teach you.” Manu also asked the students to not give up after facing setbacks. “Do not give up on any small setbacks that you face. If you do not win a competition or do not perform well in an exam, do not give up, but hold yourself together, get back up and keep going on,” she signed off. (PTI)

