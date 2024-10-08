A year of Israel-Palestine war

As we mark one year since the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine war, initiated by a devastating attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas, the consequences of this conflict have spiralled into a humanitarian disaster that demands urgent attention. What began as a localized conflict has expanded dramatically, pulling in regional players and intensifying hostilities across West Asia.

The numbers tell a stark story. In the past year, over 48,000 Palestinians have lost their lives—an overwhelming 90% of whom were civilians, including countless women and children. In contrast, the initial attack on October 7, 2023, claimed the lives of 1,100 Israelis, including defence personnel. The scale of retaliation by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been catastrophic, raising critical questions about proportionality and human rights. Despite numerous United Nations resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has shown little regard for international pleas.

Backed unequivocally by the United States, which has repeatedly vetoed calls for ceasefire in the UN, Israel has continued its military operations, including operations in Lebanon and threats against Iran and Syria. This complicity raises serious concerns about the role of Western nations in perpetuating violence in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric has grown increasingly belligerent, dismissing the authority of international bodies and threatening further military action against neighbouring countries. The current geopolitical landscape is fraught with tension, as retaliatory strikes from Iran have led to increased military posturing from the U.S., including discussions about strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. This could easily escalate into a wider conflict, risking more lives and regional stability. The U.S. support for Israel, particularly during an election year, exacerbates this dangerous situation.

The Republican Party, with figures like Donald Trump advocating for aggressive military actions, has painted a clear picture of unwavering support for Israel, while Democratic leaders have offered tepid calls for peace that often fall short of actionable commitments. The ongoing dynamics suggest that political calculations are prioritized over humanitarian concerns, undermining the prospects for peace.

In contrast, Russia and China are repositioning themselves as players in the West Asian arena, engaging with Iran and seeking to enhance their influence amidst the chaos. While Russia navigates its own entanglements with Ukraine, China appears poised to establish a more active role, potentially reshaping alliances in the region.

India’s stance is particularly troubling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to criticize Israel, even amid ongoing violence, represents a departure from the principles of peace and non-violence championed by figures like Gandhi and Tagore.

India’s abstention from ceasefire resolutions signals a troubling complicity that tarnishes its global standing. In light of these developments, the outcry from civil society around the world is growing. Protests in major cities like London, Paris, and New York reflect a rising tide of dissent against the complicity of Western powers in the ongoing violence. It is essential that this momentum continues to build, urging the Biden administration to leverage its influence and demand a ceasefire. As we stand at this critical juncture, the imperative for immediate action to halt the bloodshed has never been clearer.

A concerted effort is needed to pressure all parties towards dialogue and de-escalation, lest we spiral into a broader and more destructive conflict. The cost of inaction is far too great, and the lives of innocent civilians hang in the balance.